High school confirms theft by students during Bali trip after video spreads on social media

Otani Junior and Senior High School in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, which is run by the educational corporation Shinshu Otani Gakuen, has apologized on its website, after confirming that students from the school shoplifted items on Dec 4 while on a study trip in Bali, Indonesia.

On social media, a video shows several young Japanese-speaking boys putting clothing from a display store into a bag in what appears to be a clothing store in Bali. Many comments claim that the students are from the school.

In a statement on the school’s website on Monday, Principal Fumio Inui said: "We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused. We take this matter extremely seriously.

"This is a serious act that not only requires consideration for the victims, but could also have an impact on Japanese nationals living overseas. As a school, we recognize the need to seriously review how we guide our students. Furthermore, we ask that you please exercise caution in responding to this matter, as speculation and the spread of unreliable information on social media, the posting of real names and photos, and defamation may result in further harm to those involved."

