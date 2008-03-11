High school principal arrested for threatening woman

Mar. 11 10:33 am JST 0 Comments

by jon cockle

SAITAMA -- The principal of a Kawaguchi municipal government-run high school in Saitama Prefecture was arrested Saturday on suspicion of threatening a woman who tried to break up with him, police said.

On Sunday, the police searched his office at the school and confiscated two personal computers, from which Kazuo Ichikawa, 56, is believed to have sent threatening e-mails to the woman in her 20s.

Ichikawa began an acquaintance with her around January 2002, when he served as the assistant principal of another high school. She was a student there, according to the police.

In March last year, she proposed to end the relationship, and he is suspected of sending more than 10 threatening e-mails to her between late November and mid-December in order to persuade her to continue their relationship, they said.

He noted in them, ''I don't care about what will happen to you. I can kill somebody in cold blood,'' and in another one stating, ''I will expose your private life,'' according to the police.

He has denied the charges, telling investigators, ''I didn't intend to threaten her,'' according to the police.

The police launched an investigation into the case after receiving reports from the woman's family.

Before his arrest on Saturday, Ichikawa was attending the graduation ceremony of his school and gave a speech.

