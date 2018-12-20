High school teacher arrested on suspicion of killing wife

Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 26-year-old wife at their condominium.
According to police, Takeshi Motoda, who is a high school teacher, strangled his wife Satoko to death at their condominium sometime between the night of Dec 15 and 4 p.m. on Dec 17, Sankei Shimbun reported.
On Dec 17, Satoko’s relatives contacted police to report that they couldn’t get in touch with their daughter and son-in-law. When officers arrived at the apartment at around 4 p.m., they found Satoko collapsed in the bedroom. An electric cord was tied around her neck and a blood-stained knife was on the floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene.
The victim’s husband was found in the bathroom after a botched hanging attempt. He also had knife wounds on his body. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and discharged on Tuesday, at which point police arrested him.
Following his arrest, Motoda was quoted as saying, “I strangled my wife to death, but I don’t know the reason why.”© Japan Today
sensei258
would that it were a botched murder attempt but a successful hanging
Michael G
He was possessed by a jealous ghost. You'll know they're everywhere in Japan if you're sensitive to such things. They are especially attracted to people who are in the shower with their eyes closed. That's when they appear with out-stretched arms with ghastly crooked fingers, grinning from ear to ear. Slowly and silently approaching you.
Timmouton
This is horrible and sad that this has happened to this girl. This happens all too often.
Joeintokyo
Coming at someone with a knife can make you crazy.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Exactly! My ex came at me with a kitchen knife once. She was nuts! I have to wonder if she did anything to aggravate this high school teacher.
AgentX
Not sure about their personal situation but, there is so much to the lives of teachers that push them over the edge. Most of it is quietly covered up (nervous breakdowns etc). Teachers in Japan, like many, live extremely unnatural lives. It always going to take a toll somewhere.
Ricky Kaminski13
AgentX* sounds like you’ve seen it. The teachers that manage to still thrive in this over worked, over burdened high pressure cooker of a life I’m in a constant state of awe and amazement at. There are some super hero’s walking amoungst us, and for the mere mortals some broken ones too.
sensei258
treated and then discharged, that's a lame attempt, more like a gesture