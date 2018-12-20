High school teacher arrested on suspicion of killing wife

Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 26-year-old wife at their condominium.

According to police, Takeshi Motoda, who is a high school teacher, strangled his wife Satoko to death at their condominium sometime between the night of Dec 15 and 4 p.m. on Dec 17, Sankei Shimbun reported.

On Dec 17, Satoko’s relatives contacted police to report that they couldn’t get in touch with their daughter and son-in-law. When officers arrived at the apartment at around 4 p.m., they found Satoko collapsed in the bedroom. An electric cord was tied around her neck and a blood-stained knife was on the floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim’s husband was found in the bathroom after a botched hanging attempt. He also had knife wounds on his body. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and discharged on Tuesday, at which point police arrested him.

Following his arrest, Motoda was quoted as saying, “I strangled my wife to death, but I don’t know the reason why.”

