16-year-old boy stabbed on Kawasaki street; suspect detained

A high school student in Kawasaki was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after he was stabbed from behind, police said.
Kanagawa prefectural police said the 16-year-old student is conscious, and that they are questioning a youth who used to attend the same school as the victim. An investigative source said the suspect is a minor.
The student was walking to school at about 8:20 a.m. when he was attacked with a knife around the back of his head in a residential area in Kawasaki's Asao Ward.
There were no signs of an altercation before the incident, police said.
The assailant was wearing a black down jacket and a white hoodie, according to police. He was identified from street surveillance camera footage.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
MumbaiRocks!
Out of control violence. I am always aware of who is around me and try not to make any trouble or enemies.
WilliB
MumbaiRocks!
That is a good policy. But to seriously believe that violence in Japan is "out of control" is a case of falling for media hype.