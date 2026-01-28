Hiroshima Carp infielder Hatsuki arrested for alleged 'zombie cigarette' use

Professional baseball player Ryutaro Hatsuki of the Hiroshima Carp has been arrested for allegedly using etomidate, a regulated substance known by some as a "zombie cigarette" or laughing gas, according to police.

Hatsuki, 25, denied the allegation that he used etomidate around Dec 16, the police said following his arrest on Tuesday.

Police revealed a urine test came back positive for the substance and said they are investigating how he obtained the drug.

"We offer our sincere apology," the Carp said in a statement. "We're verifying the facts and will give our full cooperation to the investigative bodies."

The team's skipper Takahiro Arai said he is "taking the matter seriously" and is "extremely disappointed at the conduct which lacks awareness as a member of a team."

The drug can cause spasms in the hands and legs and loss of consciousness. It is used overseas to induce anesthesia for surgeries.

The government has been cracking down on the increasing abuse of the substance among young people.

Hatsuki, who joined the Carp in 2019 out of high school, had his most productive year in 2025 after batting .295 and stealing 17 bases in 74 games, all career highs.

