Hiroshima police officer referred to prosecutors for assaulting subordinate

Hiroshima Prefectural Police have referred a 47-year-old male police sergeant to prosecutors for allegedly assaulting a subordinate.

A police investigation found that the sergeant had engaged in power harassment and inappropriate verbal and physical behavior toward several officers.

According to police, the sergeant hit his subordinate, who is in his 20s, in the head and cheek between April 18 and May 23, 2025, at the police station where they worked and at a restaurant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is also accused of punching another sergeant in his 20s in the forehead on a street on May 14.

Police said there had been earlier complaints of power harassment by the sergeant. In another incident in April 2024, he reportedly yelled at a subordinate, a sergeant in his 30s.

Additionally, between May 2004 and February 2023, he engaged in power harassment against a lieutenant in his 40s, including repeatedly ignoring him. The sergeant says he did not realize that ignoring someone constituted power harassment.

