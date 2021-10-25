Hit-and-run driver arrested after returning to scene of collision with motorbike

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he collided with a motorcycle carrying two teenagers.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Seya Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kentaro Haji, a company employee, was driving along when he collided with the motorcycle carrying two boys aged 16. Haji kept going after the accident.

One of the teens suffered a compound fracture to his right thigh, while the other fractured his jaw and right hand. Haji returned to the scene 40 minutes after the accident occurred. He then approached an officer inspecting the area and said he was responsible.

Police quoted Hanoi as saying he “panicked and fled, but returned after calming down.”

