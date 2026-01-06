 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Hokkaido police search ski resort operator's office over boy's death

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Hokkaido police on Tuesday searched the office of a ski resort operator following the death of a 5-year-old boy on a moving walkway at the resort late last month.

Sasson Co in Otaru was searched on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death over the Dec 28 accident. The company has said no member of staff was stationed at the moving walkway, which links the parking lot and the slopes, even though some users had fallen on it in the past.

The police said Hinata Goto, who lived in neighboring Sapporo, fell near the exit of the walkway. His right arm and clothing ended up being caught in the mechanism and he died from asphyxiation after his clothing tightened around his neck.

The travelator is supposed to stop automatically if a foreign object is caught in the machinery and police are investigating why the function failed.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog