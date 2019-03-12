Hokkaido police searching for naked man in glasses who groped woman in sub-zero weather

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

In Sapporo, it’s still very much winter-coat weather, except for the naked man who decided to roam the streets of the city’s Higashi Ward in the early hours of last Friday.

Well, whether he was naked or not is slightly debatable, since he was at least wearing a pair of frameless glasses. His lack of any other attire though still qualify as public indecency, though, and the fact that he chose to walk around nude at roughly 1 a.m., when the outside temperature was a below-freezing -2.9 degrees Celsius qualifies as a severe breach of anything resembling common sense.

Unfortunately, this man was out for less stoic or admirable purposes than the naked man who was trying to train his body and spirit in Gifu Prefecture a few days prior. The Sapporo man instead was out for perverted thrills, as he accosted a woman in her 20s who was walking home, touching her thighs and breasts before she was able to fend off the attack, injuring her fingers as her press-on nails were peeled off as she resisted.

Police are now looking for the man, who is said to be in his 40s or 50s. Reports list his height as approximately 170 centimeters, with no mention of his other physical measurables, perhaps because of the influence of the cold weather.

Source: Livedoor News/Tele Asa News via Jin

