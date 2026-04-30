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Hokkaido zoo worker arrested after parts of wife's body found in animal crematorium

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ASAHIKAWA

A municipal government employee in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, was arrested Thursday after parts of his wife's body were found inside an incinerator in the animal crematorium at the popular Asahiyama Zoo.

Tatsuya Suzuki, 33, is suspected of transporting the body of his wife Yui, also 33, to the zoo before burning it inside the incinerator on around March 31. He has admitted to the allegations, police said.

The police are investigating whether Suzuki also killed her. A city government source said he is a zookeeper at the municipal zoo.

Yui's kin contacted police on April 23 to report they had been unable to contact her since around late March, the police said. Based on statements Suzuki gave during questioning, police searched the crematorium and found remnants of her body.

The couple were living together, according to the police.

Asahiyama Zoo is a well-known attraction that draws visitors from across the country. Around 1.33 million people visited during the 12-month period through March.

The zoo has been temporarily closed to prepare for the summer season. Its reopening, initially set for Wednesday, has been pushed back to Friday due to the investigation.

© KYODO

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