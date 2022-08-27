Home intruder beats man to death with chair in Fukuoka Prefecture

Police in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he broke into a 75-year-old man’s home and beat him with a metal chair.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:55 p.m. Friday. Local media reported that the victim was Yoshiaki Takaguchi, who was chairman of a construction company, and that there had apparently been some financial trouble between him and the suspect, Shunsuke Takamuku, who worked for the victim.

Police said they received a call from a home care worker, saying that a man had forced his way into the house and was beating Takaguchi several times with a chair. The victim was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Takamuku fled after the attack but turned himself to police in later on Friday night.

