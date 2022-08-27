Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Home intruder beats man to death with chair in Fukuoka Prefecture

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he broke into a 75-year-old man’s home and beat him with a metal chair.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:55 p.m. Friday. Local media reported that the victim was Yoshiaki Takaguchi, who was chairman of a construction company, and that there had apparently been some financial trouble between him and the suspect, Shunsuke Takamuku, who worked for the victim.

Police said they received a call from a home care worker, saying that a man had forced his way into the house and was beating Takaguchi several times with a chair. The victim was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Takamuku fled after the attack but turned himself to police in later on Friday night.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog