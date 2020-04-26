Home of ex-mayor searched over lawmaker's election scandal

A former city mayor in the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima confirmed Sunday that his home was searched by prosecutors in connection with money misuse allegations related to a ruling party lawmaker's election campaign last year.

Kazuyoshi Hamada, who was mayor of Akitakata until April 17, said he was voluntarily questioned by the Hiroshima prosecutors Saturday with the search stemming from the allegations involving former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife, Anri.

The city is part of the former justice minister's lower house constituency. Hamada, 76, said he did not receive cash from the Kawais in connection with last summer's upper house election, in which Anri Kawai won a seat for the first time.

Katsuyuki Kawai, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, previously served as a special advisor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before being named justice minister last year.

Secretaries for him and his wife, also a member of the LDP headed by Abe, have been indicted after they were arrested in March on suspicion of paying daily allowances totaling 2.04 million yen to 14 campaign staffers in July last year, exceeding the legal cap of 15,000 yen per person per day.

Since then, the prosecutors voluntarily questioned several local politicians who have had close ties with Kawai, who is said to have played a pivotal role in his wife's election campaign.

© KYODO