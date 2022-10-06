Home-visit caregiver arrested for stealing man’s cash card and withdrawing ¥500,000

Police in Tokyo have arrested a home-visit care worker on suspicion of theft after he allegedly stole a cash card belonging to a man under his care last year.

According to police, Hiroyasu Fukushima, 58, an employee of Home-Visit Nursing Station Nadeshiko Adachi in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, has admitted to stealing the cash card and withdrawing 500,000 yen from the victim's bank account, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Fukushima used a duplicate key around mid-August last year to enter the home of a 49-year-old man under his nursing care. At the time, the victim was out of his house, undergoing rehab.

Police said the victim has a severe disability that makes it difficult to move his body or speak. Before the theft, the man revealed the location of his cash card and PIN number to Fukushima so he could inquire about his account balance.

Following his arrest this week, Fukushima was quoted by police as saying, “I needed money for living expenses and thought he (the victim] wouldn’t notice.”

