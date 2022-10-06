Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Home-visit caregiver arrested for stealing man’s cash card and withdrawing ¥500,000

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a home-visit care worker on suspicion of theft after he allegedly stole a cash card belonging to a man under his care last year.

According to police, Hiroyasu Fukushima, 58, an employee of Home-Visit Nursing Station Nadeshiko Adachi in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, has admitted to stealing the cash card and withdrawing 500,000 yen from the victim's bank account, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Fukushima used a duplicate key around mid-August last year to enter the home of a 49-year-old man under his nursing care. At the time, the victim was out of his house, undergoing rehab.

Police said the victim has a severe disability that makes it difficult to move his body or speak. Before the theft, the man revealed the location of his cash card and PIN number to Fukushima so he could inquire about his account balance.

Following his arrest this week, Fukushima was quoted by police as saying, “I needed money for living expenses and thought he (the victim] wouldn’t notice.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel