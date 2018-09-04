Hospitalized patient arrested for beating another patient

Police in Kesennuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 70-year-old man in the hospital room they shared.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 25. Yoshihiro Chiba is accused of beating the victim’s chest and abdomen several times, Sankei Shimbun reported Wednesday.

Police said the men, who were hospitalized in the same room, got into a heated argument that quickly turned physical. Chiba beat the older man multiple times in the chest and abdomen, leaving him with a fractured rib on his left side.

© Japan Today