crime

Hospitalized patient arrested for beating another patient

2 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Kesennuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 70-year-old man in the hospital room they shared.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 25. Yoshihiro Chiba is accused of beating the victim’s chest and abdomen several times, Sankei Shimbun reported Wednesday.

Police said the men, who were hospitalized in the same room, got into a heated argument that quickly turned physical. Chiba beat the older man multiple times in the chest and abdomen, leaving him with a fractured rib on his left side.

2 Comments
What could possible get someone so upset that they have to Beat up another patient, an elderly man too at that?

Did he use a stool or something since he fractured the poor man's ribs? I mean, I doubt he used his bare fists, since according to most girls in polls and interviews, the birthrate is falling because Japanese men have become too feminine.

The above was a pun solely directed to this douche.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not trying to justify the violence, but I had surgery at a hospital here that had no private rooms available, so I stayed in a room with 12 beds. All full! One man snored so loud I could feel it across the room and another couple of gentlemen were there for more than a month recuperating and had nothing to do but talk alllll day. Spending enough time in a confined space with some one can get on your nerves for sure. In my case, the men were super nice so I asked my wife to bring me some earplugs. Luckily the snoring dude was gone by the time I woke up from the anesthesia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

