Hostage stand-off ends with man taken into custody in Fukuoka

A hostage situation in Fukuoka ended Tuesday afternoon when police took a man into custody at an eel restaurant after he had held two young girls hostage there, authorities said.
The 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls had been held hostage since around 8:30 a.m. in the restaurant by the 35-year-old man, a former employee, with a knife.
The girls, who are the restaurant owner's children, are apparently unharmed, according to the police.
The man had been asking to speak directly to their father, the police said.© KYODO
