crime

Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet

3 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet.

According to police, Miki Ozawa lives in Fujieda City, but works in the business hotel, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 9:30 a.m. on June 10, a male hotel employee heard a baby crying in the women’s toilet and found the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, in a trash bin.

The child welfare center has placed the baby, whose health is reportedly in good condition, in protective custody.

Ozawa, who is not married, was working on June 10. Police quoted her as saying she gave birth to her daughter inside the hotel’s toilet and left her there because she didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Her colleagues said they were not aware of her pregnancy.

Colleagues weren't aware of their heavily pregnant co worker?

Cmon....

"she didn’t know how to deal with the situation." ok, it sounds like she does not have a partner or husband to help her, May be the education board aught to look at addressing the poor sex education program in schools, it would teach boys and girls to look after them selfs and there new babies.

Is this a common thing young women do in Japan? I read about the same situation a couple months ago happening in Saitama prefecture. I can't believe it!

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/04/15/national/crime-legal/woman-arrested-leaving-baby-toilet-bowl-giving-birth-saitama-convenience-store-bathroom/#.XQc_tVORU0M

