Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet

Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet.

According to police, Miki Ozawa lives in Fujieda City, but works in the business hotel, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 9:30 a.m. on June 10, a male hotel employee heard a baby crying in the women’s toilet and found the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, in a trash bin.

The child welfare center has placed the baby, whose health is reportedly in good condition, in protective custody.

Ozawa, who is not married, was working on June 10. Police quoted her as saying she gave birth to her daughter inside the hotel’s toilet and left her there because she didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Her colleagues said they were not aware of her pregnancy.

