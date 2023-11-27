Newsletter Signup Register / Login
House of Representatives staff member arrested for shoplifting

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 53-year-old House of Representatives Secretariat staff member on suspicion of theft after he allegedly stole grocery items worth about 9,000 yen from a supermarket on Sunday.

According to police, Atsunori Noguchi, a resident of Yokohama, picked up 33 small items at a supermarket in Yokohama at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. 

He paid for some items and then tried to leave the store premises without paying for the other items which were in his overcoat. The store manager detained him until police arrived.

9,000 yen from a supermarket on Sunday.

 leave the store premises without paying for the other items which were in his overcoat

That's not by mistake, self check out store sometimes can lead people to skip barcode by mistake. This person took 33 items.

