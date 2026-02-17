House set on fire after man killed, wife injured in Hiroshima Prefecture

A 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed and his wife wounded by an intruder who then set their house on fire, in Higashihiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 3:40 a.m. and said a "blood-covered woman was calling for help,” TV Asahi reported. At about the same time, the fire department received a call reporting a fire on the second floor of the house where the woman lived with her husband.

Four fire engines were mobilized, and the fire was extinguished approximately four and a half hours later.

In the garden of the house, firefighters and police found the body of Kenichi Kawamoto, the president of a renovation company. Police said multiple cuts and stab wounds were found on his upper body and neck.

Kawamoto’s wife, who is in her 50s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds and burns. She told police that a man had broken into the house, stabbed her husband and poured kerosene over her. However, she was able to get out of the house before the man set it on fire.

Police said the woman told them she did not know the man who broke into their home.

