Human bones found in closet after woman confesses to giving birth to 3 babies ’40 to 50 years ago’

Police in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, have retrieved human bones from a house after receiving a call from a woman in her 70s who lives there, saying that they are the remains of three children to whom she gave birth “40 to 50 years ago.”

Police said they received the call at around 2:30 p.m. on May 25, Kyodo News reported. The bones were found in three plastic bags hidden in a closet on the second floor.

The woman lives in the house with her 84-year-old husband and two other children in their 50s. However, she told investigators that no one was aware of the bags except her.

Police said they are questioning the woman and her husband about the circumstances concerning the birth of the three children whose bones were found, and why she waited so long before contacting police.

© Japan Today