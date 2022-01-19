Human torso found in suitcase dumped at disused Nikko golf course

A suitcase containing human body parts was found in a vacant lot at a disused golf course in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, a nearby resident called police at around 10:50 a.m. and said there was a suitcase on the ground beneath a bridge near the 14th hole, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police opened the suitcase and found a plastic bag containing a human torso with no head or arms. Police said other body parts were found in a sports bag nearby.

The gold course hasn't been in use since 2015.

© Japan Today