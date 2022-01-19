Human torso found in suitcase dumped at disused Nikko golf course

A suitcase containing human body parts was found in a vacant lot at a disused golf course in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday.
According to police, a nearby resident called police at around 10:50 a.m. and said there was a suitcase on the ground beneath a bridge near the 14th hole, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police opened the suitcase and found a plastic bag containing a human torso with no head or arms. Police said other body parts were found in a sports bag nearby.
The gold course hasn't been in use since 2015.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Michael Machida
Happy New Year.
Sven Asai
Not a whole in one…
nonu6976
so the guy saw a suitcase under a bridge and decided it was worthy of calling the police?
snowymountainhell
This reads similar to the final of the pieces being put together of a cold case a Lake Biwa last spring:
May 26, 2021: https://japantoday.com/category/crime/police-identify-remains-in-suitcase-retrieved-from-lake-biwa-as-murder-victim-from-14-years-ago
May 19, 2021: https://soranews24.com/2021/05/19/suitcase-with-corpse-inside-washes-up-on-shore-of-japans-largest-lake/
—————————
Editor: probable unintended typo last para: “*gold ***course” shouLd be “golf” course ? **- Regards
snowymountainhell
Correction: “at Lake Biwa…” if you please, Moderator. - Regards.
Laguna
Yeah. Slice.
Reckless
I hope I don't end up like that torso stuffed in a suitcase left on an abandoned gold course. Where is the head?