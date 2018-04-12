Hundreds of police search for escaped thief

Hundreds of Japanese police searched on Thursday for a convicted thief who escaped from prison and was believed to be on a small island with abundant hide-outs - about 1,000 houses made vacant by an aging and shrinking population.
Tatsuma Hirao, 27, has been at large since Sunday, when he fled from a low-security prison in Ehime Prefecture while serving a 5 ½ year sentence for theft.
Police suspect he drove a stolen car along a 70-kilometer bridge and highway system connecting several islands near Ehime and got off on the island of Mukaishima, near Hiroshima, which has a population of about 16,000.
TV reports showed police visiting every home and searching empty houses and huts. Vehicles were stopped at checkpoints, causing rare traffic jams on the usually quiet island.
Several cases of theft have been reported to police since the jailbreak, and Hirano's fingerprints have been detected. The car which police believe he used for his getaway was found on the island.
Police released Hirao's photo and asked for help finding him, while urging residents to be cautious and lock their homes and vehicles. Police also used drones and sniffer dogs.
As the search continued, residents have felt increasingly uneasy, and parents began escorting their children to school, island official Sumiko Nishimoto said.
Hirao was arrested in 2013 after robbing barbershops in Fukuoka and other cities in Kyushu, according to local reports. It wasn't clear why he targeted barbers.
7 Comments
JonathanJo
Hundreds of police? In my country you be lucky to get one on the case.
gogogo
Think like a criminal, it's like the police get their tactics from 90's action movies.
clamenza
But of overkill for a theif, no?
Giveme_abreak
I'm pretty sure he will try to go on one of those convini store to get some food or something.
socrateos
No. It's a prison break. If they cannot catch him, it will shake public confidence in the system.
Alfie Noakes
Comedy gold. When Mrs. Noakes and several of her colleagues were robbed a few years back Akasaka police station sent along one numpty who barely knew which end of his pencil to lick. One thief who targets barber shops (!) and does a bunk from a minimal security prison elicits this over-the-top response? What?
Cricky
Those glow sticks strike fear in hardened criminals. I would suggest that as someone who thinks outside the box would be allusive to those inside the box.