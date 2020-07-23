Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Husband arrested for strangling 83-year-old wife

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he strangled his wife at their home in Hachioji City.

According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbor of the couple contacted police and said: “A man is talking about how he strangled his wife,” Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found Shizuko Ueno lying on her back in a tatami mat room. She was taken to hospital where she died later Wednesday.

Ueno’s husband Ikimori had left his neighbor’s house by the time police arrived, but he was found later in in Akiruno City, Tokyo.

Police said Ikimori, who was the primary caregiver for his ailing wife, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying: “My wife told me she wanted to die.”

These stories are so sad. So often it boils down to the husband or wife taking the life of the other to put them out of the terrible misery they are suffering Often after being be begged to do so for months if not years.

I hope the authorities go easy on the man. They have both suffered enough.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

