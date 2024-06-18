Husband dead, wife in critical condition after being found beaten at home in Tokyo

A man in his 50s died and his wife, also in her 50s, remains in a critical condition after they were found beaten in their home in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the wife contacted her husband’s mother, who lives in Chiba Prefecture, at around 6 p.m. Monday, asking her to come over, Kyodo News reported. When the mother arrived at around 9:10 p.m., she found her son slumped on the toilet seat, bleeding from a head injury.

The woman found her son’s wife in her room on the second floor, covered in blood from a head wound. The couple were taken to hospital where the husband died late Monday.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

The couple lived with their eldest son in his 20s, who was out at the time. Police on Tuesday said he told them that his parents fought on a regular basis, and that they had fought again on Monday.

Police said they will wait until the wife recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today