crime

Husband sought over murder of wife in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are searching for a man in his 40s, on suspicion of killing his wife at their apartment on Friday night.

According to police, a boy called 110 at around 10 p.m., reporting that his father had stabbed his mother after a violent argument.

Police rushed to the apartment in Edogawa Ward and found a woman in her 40s with knife wounds to her chest and stomach, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 11:30 p.m. due to loss of blood. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

The couple's 13-year-old son, who called police, was unharmed.

The victim’s husband, who is in his late 30s, had fled by the time police arrived and his whereabouts are unknown.

