crime

Husband sought over wife’s murder found dead in apparent suicide

TOKYO

A 39-year-old man wanted by police on suspicion of killing his 40-year-old wife at their apartment in Tokyo has been found dead after apparently killing himself, police said Sunday.

According to police, a boy called 110 at around 10 p.m. Friday, reporting that his father had stabbed his mother after a violent argument. Police rushed to the 7th-floor apartment in Edogawa Ward and found Asuka Matsuda with knife wounds to her chest and stomach, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 11:30 p.m. due to loss of blood. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

The couple's 13-year-old son, who called police, and his two younger brothers were unharmed.

Matsuda’s husband had fled by the time police arrived. His body was found on Saturday afternoon, hanging from the second-floor balcony of a daycare center in Edogawa Ward. Police said it appeared he had taken off his shirt and used it to hang himself.

The trauma on the children!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Poor kids. Thirteen is probably one of the worst ages this could happen it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I agree with previous posts, my only hope that these children get proper care and counseling for a long time. what a truly sad article.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

