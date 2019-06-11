Husband suspected of killing estranged wife found dead in apparent suicide

Police in Yamatokoriyama City, Nara Prefecture, said Tuesday that the body of a man suspected of killing his estranged wife was found Monday, adding they believe he killed himself.

According to police, Mieko Yamada, 68, was stabbed in the neck and chest with a kitchen knife at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday at the home of her 72-year-old husband, Fuji TV reported. She had gone there with a male acquaintance to pick up some luggage and personal belongings. The man with Yamada told police that he saw her husband attack her, and then flee in a car.

Police said the suspect’s body was found at around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a forest about three kilometers north of the crime scene after his car was spotted park by the side of a road.

Police said the man was lying on his back with several stab wounds to his neck. A blood-stained knife was on the ground by his feet. Police said his clothing was not disheveled and there were no signs of a struggle, indicating that he may have committed suicide.

