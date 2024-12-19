Husband, wife stabbed to death at home in Chiba Prefecture; 8 nearby houses destroyed by fire

A man and his wife were fatally stabbed at their home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday night.
According to police, a call was made to 110 at around 6:10 p.m., by someone saying that two people covered in blood were lying on the ground outside their house, NHK reported.
When police rushed to the scene, they found Toshiaki Watarai, 59, and his wife, Reiko, 59, lying on the ground, having been stabbed with what appeared to be a knife. The man had been stabbed in the abdomen and the woman in the chest. They were taken to hospital, but were confirmed dead on arrival.
No knife was found at the scene.
Police said the caller reported hearing a woman screaming about 10 minutes earlier.
Police said they have learned that the couple had been involved in a dispute with a neighboring acquaintance in his 70s, whose whereabouts are unknown.
Meanwhile, according to police and the fire department, shortly after they got the 110 call, a fire broke out about 600 meters from the scene, burning down eight houses. Two residents of one house destroyed by the fire remain unaccounted for.
Police are investigating whether the murders and the fire are related.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
Horrible and shocking news. I just hope they find the madman who killed this poor couple very soon. And I hope those others unaccounted for in the fire are found - otherwise we are looking at potentially a mass murder of four.
Rest in Peace to the murdered couple.
Tokyo Guy
Police said they have learned that the couple had been involved in a dispute with a neighboring acquaintance in his 70s, whose whereabouts are unknown.
While there's no evidence yet of whether this is connected to this horrible story...
As I come from a country with a far worse crime rate than Japan, where most people think "conflict resolution" means shooting the other person, I can't take the moral high ground, but this seems to be A Thing in Japan sometimes: what seems like a dispute suddenly turns into a grisly murder - and we get arson thrown into the mix too. It's like the pressure and resentment builds up, and as there are few socially acceptable ways to let it out, we get this kind of thing.
Very unpleasant business.
Negative Nancy
This is awful, but I have to take a moment to be a pedant.
"A man and his wife"?
"Toshiaki Watarai, 59, and his wife, Reiko, 59"
I think you mean "Two people" and "Toshiaki and Reiko Watarai, both 59"
Horrible news is no excuse for sloppy journalism.
HopeSpringsEternal
Chiba's great, nature, seafood, but always somehow had that 'gangsta' feeling; easy to confirm when you observe how many 'modified' cars there are, LOTS of low-riders...
SomeWeeb
Good lord, what's happening in Japan right now?
almakukac
@Tokyo Guy
Exactly my thoughts, I am coming from a country with a similar crime rate to Japan, and this kind of thing (such as murdering people in uncontrollable anger, especially close acquaintances and family members) does happen very rarely.
Most Japanese people are like ticking bombs because they are treated as a sheep and they completely subdue their true thoughts, feelings, intents, etc
This is not normal.
So when any conflict arises, they have no clue how to de-escalate it because they are accustomed to never experience opposition from anyone.