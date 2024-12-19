Husband, wife stabbed to death at home in Chiba Prefecture; 8 nearby houses destroyed by fire

Photo shows where two people were stabbed to death (upper circle) and where eight buildings were destroyed by fire (bottom circle) in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

A man and his wife were fatally stabbed at their home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, a call was made to 110 at around 6:10 p.m., by someone saying that two people covered in blood were lying on the ground outside their house, NHK reported.

When police rushed to the scene, they found Toshiaki Watarai, 59, and his wife, Reiko, 59, lying on the ground, having been stabbed with what appeared to be a knife. The man had been stabbed in the abdomen and the woman in the chest. They were taken to hospital, but were confirmed dead on arrival.

No knife was found at the scene.

Police said the caller reported hearing a woman screaming about 10 minutes earlier.

Police said they have learned that the couple had been involved in a dispute with a neighboring acquaintance in his 70s, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Meanwhile, according to police and the fire department, shortly after they got the 110 call, a fire broke out about 600 meters from the scene, burning down eight houses. Two residents of one house destroyed by the fire remain unaccounted for.

Police are investigating whether the murders and the fire are related.

