crime

Ibaraki police arrest 45-year-old man for killing mother missing since 2020

IBARAKI

Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murdering his 65-year-old mother, whose skeletal remains were found wrapped in a blue tarp in a field in the town of Yachiyo last October.

The victim, Junko Mori, had been missing since May 2020, police said. 

Police said Seitaro Masuho, of no fixed address, allegedly pushed his mother to the floor at her home in Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, and kicked her in the face before stabbing her multiple times in the neck with a paper knife on April 21, 2020, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Masuho had asked a male acquaintance who was arrested in a separate case to dispose of the body, and based on that man’s statement, police found Mori’s remains.

Police said Mori has admitted killing his mother with whom he was living at the time.

