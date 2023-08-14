Ibaraki police re-arrest 3 men over home break-in, robbery, assault

Ibaraki Prefectural Police said Monday they have re-arrested three unemployed men between the ages of 19 and 20 on suspicion of home burglary and robbery resulting in injury.

According to the warrant, the suspects broke into the house of a 72-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife at around 4 a.m. on Jan 14, Kyodo News reported. They woke up the couple, hit the man with a hammer and demanded cash and valuables.

The trio stole about one million yen in cash and a necklace.

Police said the three men are already under arrest on suspicion of stealing 25,000 yen after breaking into a home in Ryugasaki City in July. Moreover, policee believe the trio is believed to be involved in a series of robberies in the Kanto region since November 2022.

