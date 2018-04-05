Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Illegal drone flights double in 2017 amid ignorance of regulations

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police said Thursday they noted 68 cases of illegal drone flights in 2017, almost double the previous year's 36.

They took action against 77 people, up from 37 the year before, the National Police Agency said, indicating there is a need to improve public awareness of regulations at a time when delivery and other businesses are looking to utilize unmanned aircraft.

Japan's aviation law bans drone flights in airspace around airports and above densely populated areas. Drones are restricted to flying in daylight hours and need to be monitored at all times.

Pilots need to obtain permission from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for night flights or if they are flying a drone over a densely populated area.

Among the cases that came to the police's attention, 43 involved flights in prohibited areas while 33 were related to other violations. Eight cases involved drones being flown in restricted areas while breaking one or more other regulations.

Some of the accused were foreigners who flew drones over popular tourist destinations such as Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan.

"It seems (the regulations) are not widely known," an NPA official said, suggesting the need to improve public awareness.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I misread that as Illegal drone fights...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

Virtual Insanity: Experience Mario, Luigi, Dragon Ball and More in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Temples

Abiko Kannon-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Careers

Ikea Japan CEO Von Reis: Japan Should ‘Let Loose The Female Talent’

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Naha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

9 Onsen in Kyushu Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo