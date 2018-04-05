Illegal drone flights double in 2017 amid ignorance of regulations

Police said Thursday they noted 68 cases of illegal drone flights in 2017, almost double the previous year's 36.

They took action against 77 people, up from 37 the year before, the National Police Agency said, indicating there is a need to improve public awareness of regulations at a time when delivery and other businesses are looking to utilize unmanned aircraft.

Japan's aviation law bans drone flights in airspace around airports and above densely populated areas. Drones are restricted to flying in daylight hours and need to be monitored at all times.

Pilots need to obtain permission from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for night flights or if they are flying a drone over a densely populated area.

Among the cases that came to the police's attention, 43 involved flights in prohibited areas while 33 were related to other violations. Eight cases involved drones being flown in restricted areas while breaking one or more other regulations.

Some of the accused were foreigners who flew drones over popular tourist destinations such as Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan.

"It seems (the regulations) are not widely known," an NPA official said, suggesting the need to improve public awareness.

