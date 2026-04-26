In Japan, some arrested suspects refuse to be sent to prosecutors

Some suspects in Japan refuse to be sent to prosecutors for further investigation after being arrested by the police, possibly out of fear that they may become victims of abusive interrogation practices that have come to light in recent years.
Although a suspect's refusal to meet with prosecutors is not illegal, legal experts argue that adhering to standard criminal procedures could benefit suspects and are urging investigative authorities to provide clearer explanations of postarrest proceedings.
In typical Japanese criminal proceedings, the police must create a record of the suspect's statements in relation to the allegations against them and release or send the suspect to prosecutors within 48 hours of the arrest.
If the suspect is referred to prosecutors, the person will be given another opportunity to explain themselves. Within 24 hours, prosecutors will decide whether to request a judge's warrant to detain the suspect for further investigation. Prosecutors' primary responsibility is to review the police investigation and decide whether to indict the suspect.
Prosecutors are concerned that if a suspect refuses to be sent to them, it could result in missing an opportunity for the person to present their case.
In February, a suspect who was arrested over an alleged knife attack against an elderly couple in Shiga Prefecture in western Japan refused to be sent to prosecutors.
Prosecutors instead visited the police station where the suspect was being held.
Similar refusals occurred in the same month in two cases: one involving the abandonment of a corpse, which was jointly investigated by the Shiga and Gifu prefectural police, and the other an alleged murder probe by the Osaka prefectural police.
If the suspect refuses, the prosecutors must decide whether to detain them further based solely on the documents and evidence prepared by the police.
"We need to hear from suspects themselves to make a decision," a senior prosecutor said.
According to a source close to prosecutors, there is no concrete legal precedent for refusing referral to prosectors. In cases of rejection, prosecutors visit the places where suspects are being held, the source said.
Gishu Watanabe, a specialist in criminal procedure law, explained that some suspects' refusal to meet with prosecutors is an act to protect themselves. He noted the intense pressure from investigative authorities to extract confessions and the short period of time defined for appearance before police, prosecutors and courts.
But the Konan University professor emeritus also said, "Having (suspects') explanations recorded may lead to an early release from custody and other favorable treatment."© KYODO
5 Comments
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Would I lie to you?
Refusal? They're under arrest! Just drag them to the prosecutors!
Man up!
garypen
Interrogations should be video recorded, and the accused should have the right to request an attorney be present during questioning.
Sadly, neither is the case here.
GarlicMan_
Surprisingly this article failed to mention the first and primary rule upon arrest: Don't talk.
The right to silence is fundamental. That's reason enough to exercise it.
And if that weren't enough, common sense dictates it. Why give information to your opponent? It can't be used by your defense to support your innocence during trial (that's hearsay), and talking can give the police a library from which they can select whatever supports their case while leaving out anything that exonerates you.
In other words, whatever you say during interrogation will only be used against you, not for you. And that includes anything you say to the prosecutor before trial.
Don't talk.
Jay
This "refusal to be sent to prosecutors" is just a drop in the bucket compared to the absolute FARCE that is the Japanese "hostage justice" system. I've seen it firsthand through a friend of mine. In a British Pub in Tokyo during the day, enjoying a succulent British meal, gets tapped on the shoulder by the J-cops. Why? Because some hysterical person pointed a finger and made a completely baseless, false accusation of assault. No evidence. No witnesses. Cops refused to take look at the security footage.
He's hauled into a windowless cell and held for 23 days without a SINGLE formal charge.
They grill him for eight hours a day without a lawyer present. They wanted a signed confession to make their paperwork easier. Tell him if he just "admitted" it, he could go home, and if he maintained his innocence, they threatened to keep him forever.
He was cut off from his family and his job... no one had ANY idea where he was.
Yeah yeah, the Japanese justice system boasts a 99% conviction rate blah blah blah, but they don't tell you that's because they only prosecute the cases where they've already coerced a confession or bullied the suspect into submission. It’s a FRICKIN JOKE. They’d rather ruin an innocent man's life than admit a police officer made a mistake.
My buddy eventually got out because the accuser’s story fell apart so ridiculously even the dickhead J-cops couldn't ignore it, but the damage was done. He lost his job, he was out of pocket 2 million yen in legal fees, and he realized that in Japan, there ain't none of this "innocent until proven guilty" stuff... you're a TARGET until you're useful for their statistics.
WA4TKG
See how many are in DENIAL here Jay ?