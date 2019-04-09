Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Ghosn speaks to media in a video message in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: YOUTUBE
crime

Ghosn says in video statement he is innocent and a victim of backstabbing

TOKYO

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he was innocent and slammed former colleagues whom he accused of backstabbing and conspiring against him, addressing the public for the first time since his initial arrest last year.

The video was broadcast by his lawyers at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on Tuesday afternoon. Ghosn did not name any individuals in the video. His main lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said those references had been edited out.

Prosecutors took the highly unusual step of re-arresting Ghosn last week on fresh allegations that he used company funds to enrich himself to the tune of $5 million. The once-feted executive had been out on one billion yen bail for 30 days, during which he recorded the video screened by his lawyers on Tuesday.

"This is a conspiracy ... this is not about greed or dictatorship, this is about a plot, this about a conspiracy, this is about a backstabbing," Ghosn said.

He was wearing a dark jacket and a white shirt. His hands were folded in front of him as he looked into the camera and spoke in a clipped, matter-of-fact manner. His hair appeared to be grayer and his face thinner than before last year's arrest.

The conspiracy, he said, was borne out of fear that he would bring Nissan closer to its alliance partner, top shareholder Renault SA.

"There was fear that the next step of the alliance in terms of convergence and in terms of moving towards a merger, would in a certain way threaten some people or eventually threaten the autonomy of Nissan," he said. "We're talking about people who really played a very dirty game into what's happening."

Ghosn also said in the video that his love for the company and Japan were unchanged.

© Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

I’m quite sure most people had already concluded he was railroaded. However, whether or not he can prove it in a Japanese kangaroo court remains to be seen. He’s already guilty of all charges as far as they are concerned.

1 ( +10 / -9 )

Looks kind of desperate. Wonder if there is still a chance for a plea bargain. Admit guilt on some charges, pay restitution and released for time served. In the end only a fool would come to work in Japan in the future as a senior executive.

-11 ( +3 / -14 )

Brilliant. The contrast between Saikawa and him is hundred million miles. No wonder Nissan has been going down since Saikawa was CEO. Utterly incompetent, he should resign.

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

@Lindsay. How did you get the “most people”? He hasn’t even been to court yet because he is accused of more and more crimes. And then his wife and son will be next. Nobody can decide except judges.

BTW, if he didn’t steal the money and buy those boats, and doesn’t have a valid receipt, can I have one? Please?

-2 ( +8 / -10 )

Where is the "international outrage" some people talked about?

9 ( +12 / -3 )

Pretty disappointing that they decided to edit out the naming of the Nissan execs.

I'll bet Y100 that most people tuned in to hear that part. I know I did.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

@Goodlucktoyou, so Lindsay can't generalize, but you already concluded that Ghosn is guilty? How did you get that?

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Very compelling. He may be guilty of some things, who knows, but the big loser so far is the Japanese legal system. The game is up.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Lame, I thought he was going to "reveal all" like he promised in his bail-violating tweet. Disappointing.. again..

4 ( +5 / -1 )

”firstly, I love japan and I love Nissan.”

charges are stealing Japanese tax money and stealing Nissan’s money.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

I'll bet Y100 that most people tuned in to hear that part. I know I did

Me too.

For me 100% PR move, and contains no substance whatsoever that refutes the charges levelled at him. Seems like his lawyer is OK with the stunt too, suggesting to me, PR and court of public opinion is his only option.

As to whether the system is stacked against him, we will not know until after the trial because the video made no mention of it.

Oh dear...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Agree with Ghosn completely that this is all a grand conspiracy with fake charges created by Japan and France peddled by the fake news media (both Japanese and foreign). It appears only us Ghosn supporters can see the truth

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

@Goodlucktoyou, "charges are stealing Japanese tax money and stealing Nissan’s money"

...Of which he said he is innocent.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Prosecutors took the highly unusual step of re-arresting Ghosn last week on fresh allegations ......

Highly unusual. is'nt it ilegal in Japan for a suspect already indicted on one charge, to be questioned about anotjet charge.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Looking forward to the prosecutors next leak, and Nissan next discovery?, perhaps after a thorough internal investigation a Suprising amount of office supplies are missing.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He’s already guilty of all charges as far as they are concerned

IF, bold IF, 'they' are as Ghosn paint them to be, then 'they' who were NOT named, should be dealt with by (IMHO) being daylighted, ie named, it's the obvious thing to do, like Michael Woodford did, like other maligned people would do.

Or put it another way, does Ghosn want to make clear the conspired opacity, or does he simply want to muddy the waters further by withholding names of those he accuses of a conspiracy?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Amazing how gray your hair can get after a few months in Japanese detention.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Goodlucktoyou - charges are stealing Japanese tax money and stealing Nissan’s money.

Wow! That’s a very twisted conclusion. He has been charged with not claiming part of his income, which was permitted under the terms of his employment. He is also charged with using Nissan funds for personal purchases and investments, which again, were permitted under the terms of his employment. He has held this position for nearly two decades and brought Nissan back from the brink of bankruptcy. Why do you think he was suddenly accused of illegalities? He was backstabbed by jealous and cowardly executives. It has also been stated by a judge that he should never have arrested and this matter should have been dealt with internally by Nissan. Follow details, not rumor and asinine assumptions based on BS.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

...Of which he said he is innocent.

Odd thing to do for an innocent person, put up conspiracy theories, but won't name names.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yeah yeah, conspiracies around every corner right? Let me guess, the Earth is flat and the moon landing was faked too right? He really isn't helping himself here

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Odd thing to do for an innocent person, put up conspiracy theories, but won't name names.

Because it would be a civil offence with a possibility to be sued of defamation/libel. That is why his defense lawyer edited it out.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Odd thing to do for an innocent person, put up conspiracy theories, but won't name names.

Like how prosecutors leak information to the media without being named? It's called PR stunt. If Nissan and prosecutors can do it, so does Ghosn.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He has been charged with not claiming part of his income, which was permitted under the terms of his employment.

It hasn't helped him then that Nissan had to admit they under reported his compensation, ie admit guilt, and resubmitted accounts.

It further doesn't help him then that his claim of entitlement is contradictory to above under reporting. You can't under report what you're not entitled to.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I watched the video with the expectation that Carlos might shed some light, any light, on why the charges levelled against him are completely unfounded, but all he gives is a bare assertion of innocence. No explanation at all. It's certainly his right to remain silent, but the lack of substance suggests to me that he may not have a persuasive defence to the charges.

On his third point, I'm more than willing to accept that executives at Nissan conspired to roll Carlos at this key moment for their own benefit, but that in no way makes Carlos innocent or excuses him of the crimes he's been charged with.

Highly unusual. is'nt it ilegal in Japan for a suspect already indicted on one charge, to be questioned about anotjet charge.

No, it's completely acceptable and normal. If, for example, you've been charged with one murder and the police dig up another body, they're allowed to ask you about it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Because it would be a civil offence with a possibility to be sued of defamation/libel. That is why his defense lawyer edited it out.

He is entitled to a defence of substantial truth from defamation/libel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I tuned in for a small part of the proceedings, but I caught an interesting question from a WSJ reporter. He mentioned that the prosecutors nabbed the correspondence between Ghosn and his legal team and that had this happened in the US, it would incur a mistrial. Hironaka answered saying that unfortunately there the Japanese judicial system does not penalise such.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is entitled to a [defence] of substantial truth from defamation/libel.

Not for Japanese prosecutors, no he is not. (Wow, I'm so biased against prosecutors. I wonder why...)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is entitled to a defence of substantial truth from defamation/libel.

At court yes, towards a general audience, no.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

