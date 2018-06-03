Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Indian taxi driver arrested over rape of Japanese tourist

5 Comments
NEW DELHI

A taxi driver accused of raping and threatening a Japanese vacationer near a prominent Indian tourist destination has been arrested, police said Saturday.

The 30-year-old visitor said she had flagged down the driver's cab on Wednesday in Manali, a resort town in the Himalayan foothills popular with foreign travellers, to travel to a neighboring town.

She was instead taken to an isolated location in a nearby forest and sexually assaulted in the driver's car, police said.

"She said she surrendered to him after the driver told her (that) if she resisted the rape attempt, he would call his friends to gang-rape her," regional police chief Shalini Agnihotri told AFP.

The woman filed a complaint with police after she was dropped at a nearby town by the accused, Agnihotri said, adding that a medical test confirmed she had been raped.

The driver, a Manali resident, was arrested by police on Friday based on the description given by the woman, who confirmed his identity after he was taken into custody.

India has a grim record of sexual violence, with nearly 40,000 rape cases reported countrywide in 2016.

Campaigners say the true figure is likely to be much higher given the social stigma around victims of sexual crimes.

Several foreign tourists have been sexually assaulted in Manali in recent years.

A 25-year-old Israeli woman was hospitalised in 2016 after she was raped by two men in the town, while in 2013 an American woman was raped by three men after accepting a ride in their truck.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

I am amazed that lone woman go for trips in some countries.

I would not let one of my girls do that personally. Stay at least with another person.

Good he was arrested, but what will be his penalty ? Does it deter over potential rapists ? Hell probably no.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would not let one of my girls do that personally.

If you have that much control of an adult child, I pity her.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Amazed that he was arrested based on a description given by the victim.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Some Japanese women don't read the news or know about world events.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Luddite

Stop judging people without knowing them.

Do you think I control like puppets my kids?

I would just do what I can and probably convince them not to go alone, tell them to find a travel partner or accompany them myself. You see, it is a matter of knowing what you can do, not leaving it to chance and the shikata ga nai way of life...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel