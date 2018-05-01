Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indictment dropped against Tokio singer over alleged indecent act

4 Comments
TOKYO

Prosecutors decided Tuesday to drop the indictment of a member of the Japanese all-male pop group Tokio for kissing a high school student against her will at his condominium earlier this year.

Tatsuya Yamaguchi, the 46-year-old musician and TV personality, had admitted to the charge but the girl is believed to have withdrawn the victim report, sources close to the matter said. The prosecutors are likely to have made the decision taking into account these facts.

Yamaguchi was referred to prosecutors in April on suspicion of forcibly kissing the girl, whom he had met through work, at his home in Tokyo's Minato Ward in February.

According to the lawyer, Yamaguchi was drinking alcohol alone on the day of the incident and invited the girl to his home in the evening. He has apologized to the victim and she has agreed to a settlement.

Yamaguchi held a press conference on Thursday, a day after his case came to light by media reports, saying he would be suspended from work indefinitely.

The case prompted the suspension of TV programs, commercials and other advertisements in which Yamaguchi appeared, including a program for youths aired by public broadcaster NHK and posters put out by Fukushima Prefecture to promote the sales of its agricultural products after the nuclear crisis in 2011.

Yamaguchi along with the four others -- Shigeru Joshima, Taichi Kokubun, Masahiro Matsuoka and Tomoya Nagase -- had been working as special ambassadors to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games flag tour, in which replicas of the official flags of the event will travel across Japan.

Oh my God say It Isn't so! Please tell me that money and status didn't trump Justice again in Japan. But since the charges were dropped, the all important conviction rate will not suffer, so the police are happy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He’ll be back. No worries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

so he paid off the girl and thats good enough for the public prosecutor?

Oh, right. I forgot where this was for a second..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kissing? That's all? Really?

And she went to his apartment in the evening alone?

I wonder if she kissed him back.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

