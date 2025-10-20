Indonesian man arrested over death of countryman at apartment in Ibaraki

Police in Ibaraki Town, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old Indonesian man on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old countryman at an apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect, a farm worker, is accused of fatally stabbing the victim in the stomach, chest and armpits between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday, NTV reported. Another man, also Indonesian, suffered multiple stab wounds and called 119 at 4:30 a.m. His condition is stable, police said.

Police said the suspect also suffered knife wounds and will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

The three men lived in the same apartment, police said.

