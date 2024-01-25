Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Indonesian man dies while in police custody in Tochigi Prefecture

UTSUNOMIYA

A 26-year-old Indonesian man died Thursday at a hospital while in police custody in Tochigi Prefecture, for allegedly driving without a license, according to police.

The man had been taken to a hospital after a doctor, who was at the Sano Police Station for routine medical examinations, found him unable to focus and with swelling on his body on Wednesday afternoon. The man was also unable to walk and died at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Since his arrest in October, the man, a part-time worker residing in neighboring Gunma Prefecture, had complained about health issues and was seeing a doctor, according to the police.

But the police thought his condition did not require hospitalization based on medical examinations.

Yoshinori Mimori, chief of the police station, said he believes the police had dealt with the situation "appropriately."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

