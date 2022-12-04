Infant’s body found in Yokohama park; 20-year-old mother arrested

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a park.

According to police, Miyabi Nomura, a part-time worker, has admitted to leaving the infant in the park which is about one kilometer from her home in Seya Ward, Kyodo News reported. The infant’s body was found by a nearby resident walking in the park on Friday afternoon.

Police said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Nomura surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage showed her carrying a bag in the park at the time the infant is believed to have been left there.

