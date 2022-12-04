Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Infant’s body found in Yokohama park; 20-year-old mother arrested

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a park.

According to police, Miyabi Nomura, a part-time worker, has admitted to leaving the infant in the park which is about one kilometer from her home in Seya Ward, Kyodo News reported. The infant’s body was found by a nearby resident walking in the park on Friday afternoon.

Police said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Nomura surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage showed her carrying a bag in the park at the time the infant is believed to have been left there.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Time for a public information campaign to remind everyone what the baby hatches down at the firehouse are for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog