Infant left at entrance to Japanese Red Cross nursery in Ibaraki Prefecture

MITO, Ibaraki

A newborn baby boy was left at the rear entrance to the Japanese Red Cross Society Ibaraki Chapter Nursery in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to police, an employee coming to work at 5:40 a.m. Monday found the infant wrapped in a towel inside a tote bag and called 110, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the baby was born two or three days ago and that his health was good. There was no note left inside the bag.

The tote bag was left at the rear gate sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and determine who left the baby. They said the mother faces a charge of parental neglect.

