Inmate in his 60s dies after being found unconscious in Kyoto prison cell

An inmate in his 60s has died after being found unconscious in his cell in a prison in Kyoto.

According to prison officials, the inmate was found unresponsive at around 8:55 p.m. on Dec 17, Kyodo News reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Friday morning.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. While in prison, the man was being treated for a gastrointestinal ailment.

The officer on duty on Dec 17 said the man seemed OK when he was given dinner earlier that night. He was in a solitary cell at the time.

The officer said he heard the man moan and when he went to investigate, the inmate had lost consciousness. When medical staff at the prison could not revive him, he was taken to hospital.

© Japan Today