Inmate who confessed to 1995 shooting of Japan's top policeman dies

A 94-year-old man who confessed to the near-fatal shooting of Japan's then top policeman in 1995 died in a Tokyo prison while serving a life sentence for robbery and attempted murder in Osaka in 2001, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Hiroshi Nakamura died on Wednesday at a medical facility for prisoners in western Tokyo, the source said. Prosecutors could not build a case against Nakamura over the attack on Takaji Kunimatsu in March 1995, citing doubts about the reliability of his confession and a lack of evidence.

Kunimatsu was the commissioner general of the National Police Agency when he was shot at the entrance to his condominium in Tokyo shortly after the police launched raids on the Aum Shinrikyo cult following a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway that killed 12 people and injured more than 5,500 others. Kunimatsu sustained severe wounds.

Police in 2004 arrested four individuals, including a former Aum member, over the shooting but prosecutors did not indict them due to insufficient evidence. The statute of limitations elapsed for the case in March 2010.

Nakamura was serving his sentence for attempted murder and robbery as well as the possession of firearms during a cash-in-transit heist in Osaka in 2001.

