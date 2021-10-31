Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Intruder breaks into impounded car at Chiba police station

CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police are searching for a man who broke into an impounded car in the parking lot at the back of a police station in Yotsukaido.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 10 but only came to light on Oct 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. Surveillance camera footage showed a man cutting a hole in a one-meter-high wire fence. The man apparently searched the car, which had been covered with a blue sheet, and left.

Police did not say whether anything was missing from the car which had been impounded in connection with a drug possession case, but said something may have been hidden in the vehicle.

Doesn’t read like these police were routinely patrolling their own property.

- “a man who broke into an impounded car in the parking lot at the back of a police station …on Oct 10 but only came to light on Oct 29. Surveillance camera footage showed a man cutting a hole in a one-meter-high wire fence.”-

What else went on for 2.5 weeks with a 1m hole in the fence?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Something is askew: J police routinely work quickly, reviewing & acting on cctv footage *but not their own ***??**

- “The man apparently searched the car, which had been covered with a blue sheet, and left.” -

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Seems fair to now guess the prosecutors will now choose “not to prosecute” the drug possession case‘for unspecified reasons?

- “Police did not say whether anything was missing from the car which had been impounded in connection with a drug possession case, but said something may have been hidden in the vehicle.” -

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That car can never be used as evidence then…..well, not in most countries.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He cut a hole in a one meter high fence! One meter? - reckon he got his stash and absconded with the evidence.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

He cut a hole in a one meter high fence! One meter?

We can assume the suspect is rather short.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

