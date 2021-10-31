Intruder breaks into impounded car at Chiba police station

Chiba prefectural police are searching for a man who broke into an impounded car in the parking lot at the back of a police station in Yotsukaido.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 10 but only came to light on Oct 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. Surveillance camera footage showed a man cutting a hole in a one-meter-high wire fence. The man apparently searched the car, which had been covered with a blue sheet, and left.

Police did not say whether anything was missing from the car which had been impounded in connection with a drug possession case, but said something may have been hidden in the vehicle.

© Japan Today