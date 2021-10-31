Intruder breaks into impounded car at Chiba police station

Chiba prefectural police are searching for a man who broke into an impounded car in the parking lot at the back of a police station in Yotsukaido.
According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 10 but only came to light on Oct 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. Surveillance camera footage showed a man cutting a hole in a one-meter-high wire fence. The man apparently searched the car, which had been covered with a blue sheet, and left.
Police did not say whether anything was missing from the car which had been impounded in connection with a drug possession case, but said something may have been hidden in the vehicle.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
Doesn’t read like these police were routinely patrolling their own property.
- “a man who broke into an impounded car in the parking lot at the back of a police station …on Oct 10 but only came to light on Oct 29. Surveillance camera footage showed a man cutting a hole in a one-meter-high wire fence.”-
What else went on for 2.5 weeks with a 1m hole in the fence?
snowymountainhell
Something is askew: J police routinely work quickly, reviewing & acting on cctv footage *but not their own ***??**
snowymountainhell
Seems fair to now guess the prosecutors will now choose “not to prosecute” the drug possession case‘for unspecified reasons’ ?
Gazman
That car can never be used as evidence then…..well, not in most countries.
Lindsay
He cut a hole in a one meter high fence! One meter? - reckon he got his stash and absconded with the evidence.
Norm
We can assume the suspect is rather short.