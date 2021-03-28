Intruder steals ¥7 mil from 78-year-old woman at her home

A man forced his way into the house of a 78-year-old woman in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, assaulted her and then stole 7 million from her safe, police said Sunday.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police someone called her on the intercom. When she opened the door, a man in his 40s forced his way into the house.

The man choked the woman and demanded cash from her safe. She gave him 7 million yen from the safe and he fled. The woman’s husband, who is disabled, was in another room and unable to do anything to help.

Police said the woman told them she had received a phone call about a week earlier from someone pretending to be her son. The caller said he had met with an accident and that he would need some money and asked if she could help him. After the call, the woman withdrew some money from the bank and put it in her safe.

Just before the robbery, the “son” called again, asking if the money was ready.

© Japan Today