Intruder threatens man with knife at home, steals ¥40,000

Police in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, are looking for a man who broke into a house on Monday morning, woke up the 72-year-old male resident and threatened him with a knife before making off with 40,000 yen.

According to police, the resident called 110 at around 4:30 a.m. and said that a man had broken into his home and threatened him with a knife, TV Asahi reported. He told police the intruder said, “I’ll kill you if you don’t give me your money.”

The man then ransacked the bedroom, stole approximately 40,000 yen in cash, and fled.

The resident was not injured.

The man is described as being in his 30s or 40s, approximately 170 cm tall, and was wearing a sweater, hooded top, gray pants and a white mask.

