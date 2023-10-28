Intruder uses stun gun on woman in her 80s, steals cash from apartment

A man forced his way into the Tokyo apartment of a woman in her 80s, used a stun gun on her and stole cash on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the woman’s 5th-floor apartment in Itabashi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

The woman told police that she heard the front door intercom buzz and when she opened it, a man whom she did not know pushed her back, put one hand over her mouth and used a stun gun on her chest.

The woman said the man demanded money and she gave him several ten thousand yen notes. She told police the man did not say another word the whole time after demanding money.

The woman, who lives alone, sought help from the tenant in the next apartment.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to see who went in and out of the apartment building entrance at about that time. The ground floor entrance does not have an auto lock.

