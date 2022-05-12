Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Intruders assault man with hammer in his apartment

2 Comments
TOKYO

Two men forced their way into an apartment in Tokyo and assaulted the man living there with a hammer on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the apartment in Nakano Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, told them that the two men buzzed his intercom and identified themselves as maintenance workers.

When the victim opened his door, they barged in and hit him on the head with a hammer. They then threatened to kill him, bound his ankles with duct tape and searched his apartment.

The victim said the two intruders, whom he did not know, left without taking anything. The victim yelled for help and a neighbor called 110. Police said the man was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries will take about two weeks to heal.

The two men were dressed in workmen’s clothes and wore white face masks.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

The two men were dressed in workmen’s clothes and wore white face masks.

Reads like a horror movie, creepy. Wonder what the motive was since they didn’t take anything? Not a very well planned out robbery if that’s what it was - poor guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A somewhat elaborate ruse with uniforms doesn’t seem like a random daytime burglary. And they took nothing after searching the apartment? Or maybe he just can’t remember after such a beating?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sounds like they may have hit the wrong apartment, or had bad information.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Terrible. They must have known or suspected he had lots of cash.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog