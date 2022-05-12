Intruders assault man with hammer in his apartment

Two men forced their way into an apartment in Tokyo and assaulted the man living there with a hammer on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the apartment in Nakano Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, told them that the two men buzzed his intercom and identified themselves as maintenance workers.

When the victim opened his door, they barged in and hit him on the head with a hammer. They then threatened to kill him, bound his ankles with duct tape and searched his apartment.

The victim said the two intruders, whom he did not know, left without taking anything. The victim yelled for help and a neighbor called 110. Police said the man was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries will take about two weeks to heal.

The two men were dressed in workmen’s clothes and wore white face masks.





