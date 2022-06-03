Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Intruders steal ¥30 mil from elderly man’s safe at home

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Koga, Ibaraki, said two men broke into the house of an elderly man on Friday night and stole about 30 million yen in cash from his safe.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. at the house which also serves as the office for a company, Kyodo News reported. The man, who is in his 80s, was asleep at the time.

The man said the pair woke him up, and threatened him unless he opened the office safe. The intruders, who were wearing ski masks, took the cash and fled south in a car driven by a third man.

The victim was not injured, police said. After the incident, the man sought help from his grandchild who lives in a separate house on the grounds.

Police said the thieves entered the house by breaking a window on the first floor.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

