Intruders steal safe from Kamakura resident

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for a man and a woman who robbed a woman in her 70s after the woman gained admittance to the house by asking if she could use the toilet.
The female victim is in her 70s and lives alone in the coastal town, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said she told them a woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, rang the intercom and asked if she could use the toilet at around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Since she appeared desperate, the elderly woman opened her door and was startled when a man, who also appeared to be in his 30s, suddenly followed his accomplice into the house.
The intruders then tied the victim’s hands with a plastic cord and ransacked her residence, looking for cash. About 20 minutes later, they found the home owner’s safe and fled the scene.
The victim managed to untie herself at around 7 p.m. and called 110. She told police the stolen safe contained a bankbook but no cash.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
SandyBeachHeaven
I have three safes. Each one includes a code and a riddle to find my money. Would love to see how someone could solve it.
Lucky they did not rape and abuse the poor little woman.
Toshihiro
A case like this happened to our house in my home country when I was a kid. Thankfully, the adults in my house told them off and they had to do their business elsewhere. I pity the old woman who did it out of compassion and shame on people like this who ruin's people's trust towards others. If this happened to me when I'm alone, I'll just toss them a plastic bag and newspaper and tell them to go do right then and there.
Chabbawanga
Why couldnt she live in a house like everyone else?