Intruders steal safe from Kamakura resident

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for a man and a woman who robbed a woman in her 70s after the woman gained admittance to the house by asking if she could use the toilet.

The female victim is in her 70s and lives alone in the coastal town, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said she told them a woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, rang the intercom and asked if she could use the toilet at around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Since she appeared desperate, the elderly woman opened her door and was startled when a man, who also appeared to be in his 30s, suddenly followed his accomplice into the house.

The intruders then tied the victim’s hands with a plastic cord and ransacked her residence, looking for cash. About 20 minutes later, they found the home owner’s safe and fled the scene.

The victim managed to untie herself at around 7 p.m. and called 110. She told police the stolen safe contained a bankbook but no cash.

