Investigators raid Hokkaido tour boat company's office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.
The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, on April 23 despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators. It made a distress call that afternoon saying it was sinking.
The Japanese coast guard said investigators were raiding other locations related to the tour boat operator. Footage on NHK public television showed uniformed coast guard officials entering the tour boat operator's office, the president's home and the house of the sunken boat’s captain.
Separately, the coast guard plans to use a remote-controlled submersible camera to look inside of the sunken boat in hopes of finding bodies possibly trapped inside. The operation was delayed Monday due to bad weather.
The boat carried two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children. Fourteen bodies have been recovered.
The hull of the boat with its name on it was found near Kashuni Falls, where the boat made the distress call. It was upside down on the seabed about 115 meters deep.
The operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, had two accidents last year, including one that involved the captain of the sunken boat, Noriyuki Toyoda, the transport ministry said earlier.
Seiichi Katsurada, the head of the company, said last week that he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather. The boat also lacked a satellite phone, he said. Media reports say the captain's cell phone had no signal and the crew borrowed one from a passenger to call the office.
Katsurada said waters at their home port were calm when the boat departed and the captain could have changed the tour plans if the weather worsened.
OssanAmerica
Criminal chargs comiing. The owner earned it.
3RENSHO
Seiichi Katsurada, president of tour boat operator Shiretoko Yuransen has already thrown the boat driver 'under the bus' in a sacrificial effort to save his own worthless backside...but will it be enough to keep him out of jail?
buffalo
Is raid the correct word here?
snowymountainhell
All utterly avoidable tragedies & memorials in J news lately due to the greed and overall lack of concern for public safety by the operators of these tour, rail and transportation companies putting profit first.
As we see unfolding in this case, criminal charges should be put on company officers making decisions to send them out despite prevailing weather conditions and the questionable constitution of their drivers, pilots, engineers and conductors.
snowymountainhell
These stories mentioned many ‘guidelines’ worded as ‘should’ versus ‘laws’ specifying ‘must’. - Have we heard from the Japanese ‘lawmakers’ yet?
Sven Asai
Doesn’t make any sense. You won’t find the missing bodies and you also can’t reanimate them by any size of investigating or raiding the tour operators’ office. Just accept that it has already really happened and that they are really dead. There won’t be any other outcome, forget it.
virusrex
You seem to be confused, the purpose of a criminal investigation is not to bring people to life again but to decide responsibilities, best case scenario anyone that did something wrong (even by pure negligence) is punished and other people that are in the same situation understand they can be made responsible for these kind of tragedies and correct things before other lives are lost in the same way.
bokuda
Police raids are famous for being real nasty.
Some examples:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MogExZ9NBVI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbBeFhuwqTM
Nosui
There were safety violations in the past. Questions I would like to see answered is why an operator can continue to do business while there are outstanding safety issues? Why weren’t they suspended until all was in order?
The company and its officers should be held to full account, but also let’s look into whoever licenses/monitors the operators - it is clearly not being done to a high enough standard.
OssanAmerica
Why are you blaming all tour operators when the other companies refused to send their boats out that day for safety reasons?
The Nomad
9 days after the accident, that's fast. Not.
They have had enough time to get rid of any evidence that might criminalize them so what are they gonna find after more than a week?
Good
"What are you sinking about?"
-JT moderator after drinking 2 cans of Asahi