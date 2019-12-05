Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian man arrested over ex-wife’s murder in Saitama park

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 51-year-old Iranian man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old Iranian ex-wife in a park.

Police received a called from a 15-year-old boy at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, saying that a man and a woman “who looked foreign” were fighting in a park in Iwatsuki Ward, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, they found the woman lying in some bushes, with a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim, who lived in Hasuda, Saitama Prefecture, had previously consulted Iwatsuki police three times between May and September about trouble with her ex-husband. In November, the woman told police she hadn't seen her husband again and that she was OK.

Police said the suspect, who was found sleeping in a car in a parking lot outside an apartment building in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police quoted him as saying he and his ex-wife got into a violent argument but he didn’t mean to kill her, and that he was defending himself.


© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
He’s admitted to killing her. The question now becomes whether it was murder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Would the boy have called the police if it were a Japanese couple fighting? Unlikely.

Just another example of the indoctrination at a young age to be suspicious of foreigners

0 ( +0 / -0 )

