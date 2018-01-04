Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flowers and a can of Japanese coffee on Avenue Road in Dundalk, Ireland, Thursday Jan. 4, 2018, close to the scene of a murdered Japanese man. An 18-year-old Egyptian man has been arrested on suspicion of Wednesday's knife murder and subsequent assaults on two local men (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
crime

Irish police find no link to extremism in fatal stabbing

2 Comments
LONDON

Irish police investigating a series of attacks that left one man dead and two injured say they have found no ties to extremism.

Police said Thursday that they have found "no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist-related."

An 18-year-old Egyptian man is being questioned as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday after one man was stabbed to death and two others were injured in the town of Dundalk, just south of the border with Northern Ireland.

The three attacks took place at three separate locations within 40 minutes of each other. Police said after the arrest that an extremist link was one line of inquiry.

The victim who died was a 24-year-old Japanese man. The Japanese Embassy in Ireland said the victim's family had requested that his name be withheld.

No motive for the seemingly random attacks has been made public.

2 Comments
No link to terrorism. That will upset a few people here and elsewhere.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

That's not good, it would be better if it were terrorism as then we'd know the motive. If it was just a random killing on the street, then tourism to Ireland will be hit

0 ( +1 / -1 )

